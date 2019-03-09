Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program will open its production of "Our Town" on March 14, only weeks after LSU Theatre closed its run of Thornton Wilder's classic drama.
The high school-age Young Actors will present their show in Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre.
"LSU Theatre called us when they saw that we were doing 'Our Town,' and asked, 'Did you know we're doing 'Our Town,' too?" said director Jack Lampert. "We weren't going to take it off our schedule and they weren't going to take it off theirs."
So the conversation resulted in the two theater groups working together, with Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors shadowing LSU's actors at rehearsal, and LSU's actors sitting in on sessions at Theatre Baton Rouge.
"It's become this great partnership between the two," Lampert said, "and the actors in both productions have bonded."
And though the story is the same, the two productions are different in the way the story is told.
"Our Town" presents everyday life as a stage play narrated by a Stage Manager, who watches it unfold and acts as a guide. The romance between young lovers George and Emily may drive the story, but it's the Stage Manager who sets the tone.
So, a theater company's interpretation of "Our Town" depends on its presentation of the Stage Manager.
Both acting companies decided to go with three actors sharing the role, but with different approaches. LSU chose to use all three actors throughout the play; Theatre Baton Rouge designated a different actor — Daniel Crump, Joey Fields and Ellen Lavernge — each to manage one of the play's three acts.
"It really does set a different tone," Lampert said.
Act 1 introduces the audience to the small town of Grover’s Corners through “Daily Life.” We meet George Webb and Emily Gibbs, played by Thomas Prochaska and Makaylee Secrest, who grow up living next door to each other. In the second act, "Love and Marriage," they fall in love. And the cycle of life comes full circle in the final act, “Death and Eternity.”
The story is simple, but the content is heavy.
"The whole cast is in tears," Lampert said. "And when the actors from LSU came to our rehearsal one night, everyone was crying. They were in the middle of their production, so it was still fresh for them."
Mentioning tears signals a not-so-happy ending, and anyone familiar with "Our Town" knows that isn't the case. Yet sadness is somehow expected, because the cycle of life wouldn't be complete without it.
'Our Town'
Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's spring production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. March 14-16; 2 p.m. March 17
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge's Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $25; $19, students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org