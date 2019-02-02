- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's productions of "In the Next Room," opening Feb. 8, and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," opening March 8 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. theatrebr.org
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of "Our Town," opening Feb. 13 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. swinepalace.org
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Valentine's Swing!" featuring the symphony performing with pianist Willis Delony and trumpeter Brian Shaw at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L’Auberge Ave. Audience members can dance to the show's big band music. The event also will include an art exhibit by local artists, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Arts Market and MidCity Makers Market. Tickets are $115-$165, which includes a seated dinner. brso.org
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "Shakespeare in Love," opening Feb. 14 at the theater, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales. actgonzales.org
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of the musical, "Crowns," opening Feb. 15 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. newventuretheatre.org
- Two new exhibits have opened at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road: "Inner Light: The Photography of Richard Albertine" through April 7 and "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed" through May 22. lasm.org
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host its next "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" program, "Legendary Louisiana Outlaws," by Keagan LeJeune, at noon Feb. 20. Admission is free. louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The UnPerfect Couple" on Feb. 17 and Feb. 22 at the company's Main Stage, 9401 Cortana Place, Cortana Mall Entrance No. 1. upstagetheatre.biz
- Tickets are on sale for the Aquila Theatre's productions of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on Feb. 19 and "Frankenstein" on Feb. 21 a the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. manshiptheatre.org
- The St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, is showing "Michel Varisco: Just Below the Surface" through March 30. sttammanyartassociation.org
- The Hammond Regional Arts Center will host its third annual “Art of the Cocktail” fundraiser with a "Moulin Rouge" theme from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 with “spirited” creations from local mixologist teams. Live entertainment will take place inside and outside the building. Tickets are $45 and $40 arts center members through Feb. 6. Tickets must be purchased in advance. hammondarts.org
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is hosting a Spring Exhibit Opening Reception at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 for its new shows, "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; and "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18. hilliardmuseum.org
- Tickets are on sale for a concert by celebrated rural folk pianist George Winston at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. acadianacenterforthearts.org
