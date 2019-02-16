The New York-based Aquila Theatre will bring its traveling production of "Frankenstein" to the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., on Feb. 21 and to Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Feb. 23. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
Written two centuries ago by Mary Shelley, “Frankenstein: The Modern Prometheus” is considered by many as the first true science fiction novel. The story has since become the inspiration for countless film and stage adaptations.
Aquila Theatre will include a twist to the production, as is customary for the company.
This production follows scientist Victor Frankenstein as he attempts to create an artificial human. With no regard to the consequences of his actions, he creates a terrifying monster that must wander the world all alone. Frankenstein is forced to bear the consequences after refusing to create a partner for the monster and terrifying events unfold.
The story still poses a series of ethical questions, including: Just because it can be done, should it be done?
Tickets for the Manship Theatre show are $25 to $45 at (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
Tickets for the Columbia Theatre performance are $35-$45 at Columbia Theatre box office, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (985) 543-4371 or visit columbiatheatre.org.