- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will present "Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland" at 2 p.m. Nov. 14-15. The show is a Columbia Theatre original production. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office or by calling (985) 543-4371. For more information, call the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.
- The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge and Friends of the Capitol Park Museum will host a free screening of "The Goonies" at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, on the Capitol Park Museum's lawn, 660 N. Fourth St. The final installment in the "Movies After 5" series, the event will include food, drinks and live entertainment. Bring a blanket. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Registration is open for two Image Transfer and Collage Adult Workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Learn about image transfer techniques and how to use them for book arts, collage, painting and fiber arts. All materials are supplied, but participants also are encouraged to bring their own. Face masks are required. Cost is $5. Pre-registration is required by visiting eventbrite.com/e/image-transfer-and-collaging-adult-workshop-tickets-123485102265.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "The Gift of the Magi," running Dec. 4-6 in the theater's Social Room, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25.75 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- The Stargazing series in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, continues at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky during the interactive presentation, then sit back for a featured show for all ages. The session is included with general admission paid at the door. Face masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- The exhibits, "Louisiana's Lionhearted Ladies: Championing the Right to Vote," runs through Dec. 18 and "In Celebration of Women: Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana" through Dec. 19 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The exhibit, "The Collectible Life of Mignon Faget" continues through Jan. 3 at the West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- The Southeastern Louisiana University Jazz Ensemble will livestream its last concert of the fall 2020 semester via the KSLU Facebook at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, from the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall in Hammond. The concert can be viewed at facebook.com/90.9KSLU. The program will be a big band Christmas concert. Joining the ensemble as a special guest soloist will be 2019 graduate Austin Dugas of Prairieville on Trumpet and Flugelhorn. For more information, call (985) 549-2184.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
