Artist Carolyn Busenlener says her art "transports me to another place, where there are decisions to be made, problems to solve and beauty to create in my new world."
And that world is found in her show's title, "In My Mind's Eye," which, Busenlener writes in her artist's statement, "is considered to be like a third eye that some people have that can visualize memories or scenes in their minds."
Busenlener's "third eye" is represented through her abstract painting style in her show which runs through Sept. 23 at the Manship Theatre Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts. It's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
Busenlener, a resident of Pearlington, Mississippi, earned her bachelor of fine arts degree from Tulane University. She also studied at the New Orleans Academy of Fine Arts.
For more information, call (225) 250-5222 or visit manshiptheatre.org.