Get ready for a mix of elegance, action and innovation when the LSU School of Theatre entertains with dance and film in the coming week.
First up is the Dance and Physical Theatre Concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 25-26 in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building.
These performances — coordinated by Claudio Ribeiro da Silva, LSU's professional-in-residence for dance, and Nick Erickson, associate professor of movement — combine dance with the high-flying silks of physical theater.
At 7:30 p.m. on April 27, the Take 5 Film Festival will be held in the Shaver Theatre.
"This will be the fifth year for our festival," said Isaac Pletcher, assistant professor of film and television. "We received about 50 entries for the festival, and we're going to whittle them down to 12 or 13 finalists."
Current students from any university are eligible to enter the festival. LSU alumni also may enter.
Awards will be given for best director, actor, actress, cinematography, editing and writing for student films. The audience will vote on its favorite film as well as the best alumni film.
"There really aren't any requirements for this film festival," Pletcher said. "We had a really strong senior class last year, so I think we're going to have some strong alumni films for this festival."
Tickets for both events are $12, $6 for 12 and younger. Call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre. Tickets also are available at the door.