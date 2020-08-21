- Auditions for the Cangelosi Dance Project's 2020 Holiday Nutcracker will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the company's studios, 3749 Perkins Road. The audition fee is $25. Pink tights, a solid color leotard and ballet shoes are required. Pointe shoes are required for advanced dancers. Roles to be offered to community dancers are party children and mice for ages 5-12, auditioning at 9 a.m.; pre-professional advanced ballet roles for ages 14-17 at 10 a.m.; and female and male paid professional soloist roles for age 18 and older at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email kcangelosi@cox.net or visit cangelosidanceproject.com.
- Bids are being taken through Aug. 31 for artist Billie Bourgeois' 36-by-40-inch oil painting "Trellis" in a silent auction to benefit the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, future home of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The painting is No. 19 at gulfbank.com/about-us/community/auctions-in-august/bid.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St., is assembling an Artist Advisory Board comprised of artists from the 11-parish region it serves. The board will provide creative dialogue, collaborative thought and critical feedback on the development of the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, the council's future home. Deadline for applications is Sept. 24. For more information, email CSkidmdore@artsbr.org or SPlummer@artsbr.org or visit artsbr.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is showing "Sub," an exhibit by Madison Buratt, in its Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. All visitors must wear a mask. For more information, visit artsbr.org.
- Registration is open for New Venture Theatre's fall virtual classes on Zoom. For a listing, details and to register, visit newventuretheatre.org/theatre-education.
- The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities will open nominations for its 2021 Humanities Awards on Sept. 8. Categories are Best in Digital Humanities, Documentary Photographer of the Year, Lifetime Contributions, Humanities Documentary Film of the Year, Humanities Book of the Year and Light Up for Literacy. The nominations deadlines are Oct. 2 for Humanities Book of the Year, Oct. 23 for Humanities Documentary Film of the Year and Oct. 16 for all other categories. For more information, visit leh.org/humanities-awards.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments