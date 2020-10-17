- West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host "A Merry, Not Scary Halloween" from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23. It will include socially distanced activities, a costume contest, a take-home craft, take-home treats and a 7 p.m. viewing of the Disney Channel movie "Halloween Town." For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- Baton Rouge native Evan Roider, music director and conductor for the North American tour of "Wicked," is offering a free master class on Oct. 25 through Red Magnolia Theatre Co. for ages 16 and older. Spaces are limited, and you must send in an audition tape by Oct. 19 to be considered for the class. Submit audition videos to redmagnoliatc.org/education.
- The Associated Women in the Arts' annual Exhibiting Members Art Show and Sale, curated by Isoko Onodera, runs through Oct. 29 at the Louisiana State Archives Exhibition Gallery, 3851 Essen Lane. Admission is free. For more information, visit associatedwomeninthearts.com.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., has rescheduled its open house showcasing the exhibit, "Spanish Town Mardi Gras: 40 Years of Good Times and Bad Decisions" for 5 p.m. Oct. 24. The event will include a talk by Spanish Town historian Matt Isch, author of "Capitol Park and Spanish Town." For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Among the events at Southeastern Louisiana University's Fanfare arts festival this week are: 7 p.m. Oct. 22 — The Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond, will host the Columbia Famous Talent Show fundraiser; free but donations are welcome; 10 a.m. Oct. 24 — On homecoming day, the Southeastern Community Music School will host its 25th anniversary concert, “Classics in Blue Jeans,” at the Bass Clef Outdoor Stage next to Pottle Music Building; free; 1 p.m. Oct. 28 — "Then and Now" lecture speaker will be Bill Robison, head of the History and Political Science Department. The event will be held in the Student Union Theater. For more information, call (985) 543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will hold "Art Talks: Clyde Connell" at 1 p.m. Oct. 22. The talk will be virtual and streamed through Zoom by registering at hilliardmuseum.org/calendar/art-talks-clyde-connell.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Robin Miller
