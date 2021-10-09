- “Beautiful Chaos,” featuring artwork by Kathleen Lemoine, runs through Oct. 31 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Admission is free. Call (225) 231-3750 or visit ebrpl.com/locationsandhours/ebr.html for more information.
- Artist Candice Lin will give a lecture at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the LSU School of Art in Room 103 in the Design Building on the LSU campus. A reception for Lin's exhibit, "Candice Lin: The Agnotology of Tigers," will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The show runs through March 20. The show features recent works based on archival images from LSU alongside a new configuration of Lin’s tobacco version of La Charada China. Her installation explores the politics of forgetting, and the history of indentured Chinese labor in Louisiana. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom. The concert will be conducted by Timothy Muffitt, featuring guest pianist Jon Nakamatsu. Tickets are $35-$150. For details, call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Spirits of Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The event is an evening of tastings and libations from Louisiana distilleries and catering by Heirloom Cuisine. Come dressed as the spirit moves you. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets are $85 at eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-louisiana-2021-tickets-168598198751.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., is hosting "Green Book After Hours" evening programs on Thursdays in October in conjunction with "The Negro Motorist Green Book" exhibition. Programs, which start at 4 p.m., are: "20 slides for 20 seconds, Pecha Kucha Night Baton Rouge" on Oct. 14; Brenda Perry Dunn and Thomas Durant, "Lincoln Theater Hall of Fame Museum" on Oct. 21; and Johanna Warwick, "The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge" on Oct. 28. Tickets are $10. Visit eventbrite.com/d/la--baton-rouge/capitol-park.
- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host a community master class with Philadelphia-based dance company Philadanco! from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at The NeuroMedical Center Studio at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Cost is $10. Call (225) 767-5814 for more information. Also, registration is open for the ballet theater's Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea at 2 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive. Seating is limited. Cost is $60 or $550 for a table of 10. Visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-tea for details.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's exhibit, "Iridescence," continues through July 31. The show explores natural and man-made iridescence, the different structures that must occur for the phenomenon to exist, and STEAM-based educational content, virtual tours and hands-on activities. Visit lasm.org for more information.
- "Brandon Ballengée: The Age of Loneliness" runs through Jan. 8 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The show is a large-scale exhibition, showcasing 10 years of work by the artist, biologist, and 2021 Guggenheim Fellowship award winner. Visit acadianacenterforthearts.org for more information.
On the area arts and cultural scene
