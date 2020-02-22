This year, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition will honor internationally-renowned percussionist Herman Jackson with the third annual Alvin Batiste Hall of Distinction Award.

The award, which recognizes a lifetime of cultivation and contribution to jazz in Louisiana, will be presented March 19 at the beginning of the River City Jazz Masters performance by Jazzmeia Horn at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.

There will be a reception preceding the performance in the Manship Theatre Gallery.

Jackson, who teaches percussion at Southern University, is a Baton Rouge native who studied jazz at Southern under Batiste. His long career as a jazz musician has taken him all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

In addition to Batiste, Jackson has worked with such artists as the Count Basie Big Band, Cannonball Adderly, Red Norvo, Al Green, Henry Butler, Ellis Marsalis, Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, B.B. King, Kent Jordan, Weldon Felder, David T. Walker, Willie Nelson, Branford Marsalis, Professor Longhair and Chuck Berry.

For tickets, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.