Artists from throughout the state will gather here this week for a creative summit. And, no doubt, many will be frustrated trying to maneuver through the capital city's traffic.
So why not let the artists try to solve the problem?
It could happen at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's first Arts Summit set for July 24-26.
"We're going to form groups that will work together to pitch ideas for solutions," says Renée Chatelain, Arts Council president. "We can get together to creatively address issues for the mayor, and she will be attending."
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Louisiana's first lady Donna Edwards were among those calling for a statewide arts conference.
Of course, the summit will focus on more than Baton Rouge's epic gridlock.
There will be workshops and performances and panel discussions by arts and humanities leaders, innovators, community and professional consultants. There also will be interactive sessions for artists and arts organizations.
"Arts councils from the state's nine regions will be coming," Chatelain says. "This is about community conversations, and it's also about addressing some of the issues that are part of our city."
The conference will open with a reception at 5 p.m. July 24 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., featuring a performance by Basin Dance Collective. New Orleans-born jazz saxophonist Victor Goines, former director of the jazz program at the Juilliard School, will speak.
Events continue on July 25 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The day includes opening remarks by Edwards, along with sessions on arts education, turning big ideas into reality, engaging whole communities, social media strategies, applying ideas, fundraising in the arts and making a living as an artist.
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities also will make a presentation on online tools and resources for integrating music in schools.
The July 26 sessions will take place at Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Those attending will break into groups to talk about issues impacting Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. The day will end with the groups pitching creative community solutions to Broome. And, who knows? There just might be a creative solution to the city's traffic woes.
Artists and arts organizations can submit an image of their artwork or their organization's arts programming for a chance to win a small grant from the Arts Council.
To register for the conference, up until July 24, visit artsbr.org, where there's a full schedule of conference activities.