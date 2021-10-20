Baton Rouge Gallery – center for contemporary art is collaborating with Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to bring the work of roughly two dozen Louisiana-based artists to the airport.
The partnership, called BRG@BRT, was made possible by Visit Baton Rouge. Its mission is to enhance the experience of visitors and local residents flying in and out of Baton Rouge by giving them the opportunity to enjoy the work of accomplished living artists working in the area, just minutes after they’ve stepped off their plane.
The program will be curated by Baton Rouge Gallery from its roster of 70 professional visual artist members, who work in a wide array of media and explore a variety of subject matter. Artworks will be rotated periodically, allowing repeat visitors new experiences and a deeper look at local culture.
BRG@BTR will open to the public on Oct. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony slated for Nov. 16.
With air travel in and out of Baton Rouge experiencing a significant rebound, including a 258% increase in June 2021 compared to the same time last year, this program will reintroduce travelers to Louisiana’s capital city, its cultural vitality and its second largest airport (based on passenger volume).
Artists currently slated to be featured include John Alleyne, Jamie Baldridge, Danielle Burns, Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Carpenter, Samuel J. Corso, Mary Lee Eggart, Leslie Elliottsmith, James Flynn, Rosemary Goodell, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, Michael w. Howes, Kathryn Hunter, Ross Jahnke, Brad Jensen, Kelli Scott Kelley, Brian Kelly, Eleanor Owen Kerr, Leslie Koptcho, Phyllis Lear, Kathleen Lemoine, Matt Morris, Kelly A. Mueller, Thomas Neff, Nonney Oddlokken, Isoko Onodera, Jacqueline Dee Parker and Van Wade-Day.
With the unveiling of this new initiative, 24 different Louisiana-based visual artists (including painters, printmakers, photographers, and digital media artists) will be featured throughout select high-traffic areas of the airport.
Travelers will have the opportunity to not only view their work, but learn more about the artist and be provided information on purchasing works featured as part of the program.
For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.