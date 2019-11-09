Tickets are on sale for the Moscow Ballet’s 27th annual North American tour of the Great Russian Nutcracker coming to Baton Rouge. The performance is at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the LSU Union Theater.
Along with 36 dancers, the show features fanciful flying puppets created in South Africa, including the Dove of Peace, the Firebird and the new Peacock with a tail opening 8 feet across to reveal its vibrant colors.
Theatrical designer Valentin Fedorov, prodigy of the Bolshoi Theater’s acclaimed Valery Leventhal, created a 12-foot-tall dancing unicorn, elephant, bull and bear puppets.
Also in the show are European-style Toy Theatre and rod puppets, which were created in Prague, a city with centuries long history of puppetry. And from St. Petersburg, the birthplace of Russian ballet, comes Moscow Ballet’s period-perfect costumes and hand-painted sets created by Wes Anderson and concept designer Carl Sprague.
There's also a rose-shooting cannon and a Hurdy Gurdy man, with a dancing ballerina as an ornamental touch.
For tickets, visit nutcracker.com/your-city/get-tickets/baton-rouge.