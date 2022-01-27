Oh, the things you can think while following the red and white striped hat through the kaleidoscopic world where Who-ville's fate hangs on the balance of an elephant's faith.
It's a place where butter battles are fought and green eggs and ham is the dish of the day.
And you can coexist there beginning Thursday, Feb. 3, when Theatre Baton Rouge opens "Seussical the Musical."
The production will be staged by the theater's Young Actors Program on its Main Stage. The all-youth cast alone is made up of 38 members. Add the live orchestra and you have a full-fledged musical.
"This will be our fourth show on the Main Stage," said Jack Lampert, who is co-directing with Caty Steward. "I don't think any of our musicals will return to the Studio Theatre."
Besides, any world associated with Dr. Seuss wouldn't fit on the smaller studio stage simply because its characters and settings are bigger than life.
Like Seuss' books, "Seussical the Musical" asks the audience to suspend reality. Let the Cat in the Hat guide you through a story where characters are linked together by off-kilter poetry and landscape that somehow make sense.
"It brings all of the excitement and magic and wonder from Dr. Seuss to the stage," Steward said. "And it never stops."
This production will mark "Seussical the Musical's" Theatre Baton Rouge premiere. The show made its Broadway debut on Nov. 30, 2000, in the Richard Rodgers Theatre with a book, music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
In it, the Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks."
Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but also he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
Molly Bush, 16, plays the role of the Cat, although the University Lab School sophomore was more of a Horton fan growing up. Molly was last seen as Thorin Oakenshield in the Young Actors' 2021 production of "The Hobbit."
Playing Horton is William Peterson, a 17-year-old senior at Slaughter Community Charter School. He appeared in Central Community Theatre's two productions of "Seussical," but this is his first TBR role.
And he knows his character well.
"Horton is very shy, and he gets really nervous," Peterson said. "He cares a lot — maybe a little too much — about what people think about him. And he wants people to believe that there are people living on the dust speck on his clover."
One of the speck dwellers is a young Who-villian named Jojo, played by Calvin Carline, a 9-year-old student at Central Intermediate School.
"Jojo is nice and uplifting, and he hangs out with everybody," Calvin said. "He's everywhere in the show."
Beth Bordelon is the show's musical director, Hope Carline is the choreographer and LaDawn Hill Jones is the costume designer.
"This is a fun show to do," Lampert said. "And the best part is the kids are all having a blast."
'Seussical the Musical'
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 3-5 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
$25-$35 (Feb. 6 performance sold out). Masks are required for all performances.
(225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.