The paintings are of canoes and rowboats. The meanings are much deeper than the water where they float.
Beth Welch conveys anxiety, calm, misery, loneliness, eeriness and joy in her "Embarking Home" exhibit at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Firehouse Gallery.
"Sometimes the boats are specific people in my life," says the Prairieville artist. "I didn't plan it. I just had the itch to paint, and I acted on it."
One painting shows a canoe underwater holding afloat two other canoes.
"I called that one, 'I am My Mother's Daughter.' I'm the youngest of five, and now that I'm a mother, I'm seeing some of the things my mother went through, and I understand how she was supporting us," she says.
Welch also has understanding through another perspective. Her mother had a stroke when she was only 16, and being the last sibling at home, the roles were reversed.
"I had to help care for my mother," she says. "So this painting makes me even more appreciative for what she did for us."
Not all of her paintings deal with sorrow and darkness. The show's title painting, "Embarking Home," features two boats floating in moonlight.
"These represent some friends who recently got engaged and are about to embark on their journey together in life," Welch says. "This is a happy time, and this painting is a happy one."
Welch paints on wooden panels, and the grain of the wood inspired the idea of water.
"I paint in oils, and when people think of oil paint, they think of painters like Van Gogh or Monet, who used thick layers," Welch says. "I thinned my paint almost like watercolors, which allowed the first layer to dry quickly. Then I would go back and do the next layer, and the next. I was very patient."
Which resulted not only in "Embarking Home" but also her series of paintings she calls her "Reverse Portrait Series."
These small paintings line the hallway leading into the Firehouse Gallery. Welch began painting them after a man gave her a "wolf whistle" in a grocery store parking lot as she was walking away.
"I was pregnant at the time, and I turned around and asked him what he was thinking," she says. "I asked him, 'What is your success rate on this?' I was pregnant, and what was he seeing from behind?"
But the thought fascinated her.
"My thematic inspiration comes first from my experiences with sexual harassment, and the ever-unanswered question of what is it about the back of a woman's body that garners catcalling," she says. "However, I'm also intrigued by the unreciprocated gaze itself, when the motivations are simply curious and voyeuristic."
The wood grain, in this instance, serves a different purpose, presenting a rawness of the figure, who is exposed and vulnerable in much the same way as the panel.
Welch, a native of Monroe and a graduate of Louisiana Tech University, works at a day job selling flooring and designing bathrooms.
"But I have to paint," she says. "I painted the reversed portraits while I was pregnant. I knew I had to keep painting in the studio, and they were small enough to hold in my lap, because I couldn't stand at an easel."
Embarking Home
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through Aug. 3
WHERE: Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St.
ADMISSION/INFO: Free. (225) 344-8558 or artsbr.org