LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Performing Arts Theatre will perform Itamar Moses' offbeat comedy "Completeness" from Feb. 20-24 in Burke Theatre on campus.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This production marks the regional premiere of this show, which explores how people seek love in the modern context of algorithmic models and disembodied, digital interactions.
When computer-science graduate student Elliot falls for ambitious molecular biologist Molly, they agree to collaborate on a cross-departmental experiment. But unraveling the complexities of programming might tangle them up in unsolvable problems of the heart.
“What a beautiful and hilarious play (Itamar) Moses has written,” said director Carl Granieri. “It’s an intimate look at the problem of trying to shrink love down to a formula. In a world of social media and apps like Tinder pushing ones-and-zeros as the most potent tools for achieving human connection, this play reminds us all that love is no exact science.”
Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/2MFg1JH.