Harrison Decker loves his grandma's étouffée, spoiling his daughter and coming up with unique dishes, like his Cajun Pork Cordon Bleu.
And, when he's not in the kitchen at P-Beau's, Decker loves to fish.
His customers also love the Redfish LeBeau on the menu at the eatery, located at 121 Bass Pro Blvd. in Denham Springs.
Decker took time out to talk to us about his life and career.
Could you tell us a little bit about your background and what made you aspire to become a chef?
I was born and raised in Baton Rouge. I grew up helping my grandmother in the kitchen.
What are your duties as the chef for P-Beau's?
All the typical things that come with running a kitchen. Product ordering, staffing, financials, maintaining an organized and clean kitchen, creating specials, but also leading my guys. Always teaching and striving to be better.
What is your morning routine before going to work?
I have a 4-year-old daughter, Falynn. Most of my days start with getting her up and ready for school. I normally listen to a podcast on the way and in the carpool, then it's straight to work.
What's your description of the perfect meal?
My grandmother's crawfish étouffée, enjoyed with all the family. She is 97 and can still throw down.
Tell us about your prep routine in the kitchen.
We have a pretty tight staff and routine. Everyone has their prep lists and side work everyday and are really good about getting it done. Of course, there are constant curveballs in a kitchen but my guys are really good at coming together and getting it done
What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?
I keep a knife sharpener in my pocket at all times. There's nothing worst or more dangerous than a dull knife.
What is your classic uniform?
I have worn all types of uniforms from baggy checkered chef pants with the white coat and terrible paper hat to shorts, T-shirt and sneakers. My go-to uniform is black Dickies with a black chef coat. I have pretty much worn the same shoes all day everyday for the last 20 years — all black rubber clogs. They are easy on my feet, don't slip and most importantly, keep my feet dry. I get a new pair about every eight to 10 months, so I've probably owned 25 pairs.
Do you listen to music while in the kitchen? If so, what's your favorite kind of music?
I'm a rock fan, but I'll listen to whatever gets my guys moving, unless that's country.
What dish creation are you most proud of?
One of my favorites was Cajun Pork Cordon Bleu. It's pork tenderloin stuffed with sliced ham, boudin, Swiss, mozzarella and provolone, all rolled up and coated in breadcrumbs and topped with a pepper jack cream sauce and served over dirty rice.
Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.
There are so many to choose from, but I think the flood of 2016 was the worst. The restaurant where I was working was only about a year old. I was in the middle of checking in a $23,000 truck when it started to rain. At 3 o'clock, we decided to close. The next day, I went to check on the restaurant and spent two hours squeegeeing water out of the restaurant. About a week later, when we got to a place with power, I found out the restaurant had 6 feet of water in it.
And finally, we know that you love being a chef. But if you weren't a chef, would your second choice of "dream job" be?
Fisherman.