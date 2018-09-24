Anyone on the stage could be a murderer.
And that was Agatha Christie's intention — to keep her audiences guessing — when she wrote her 1940 novel and later the play adaption, "And Then There Were None."
Kevin Harger, who is directing the Ascension Community Theatre's production, credits this dynamic for the story's longevity.
"It's still at the top of the list for one of the most-read books in the world," he says. "Agatha Christie was so clever in how she set it up, and because of this, it stands the test of time."
Changes in time, characters and locations do not affect the plot of the play, which opens Sept. 27.
Harger is moving the play's action from an island off the British coast in the 1930s to a Caribbean island in 2018.
And he's changed some of the male roles to female.
"I toyed with the idea of staging an all-female cast for this play," Harger says. "The theater gave me freedom to do it if I decided to go that way. But in the end, I decided on changing a few of the characters."
For example, Judge Wargrave will be played by Tara Nixon, and Dr. Armstrong will be played by Brooke Frost.
"It really changes the dynamic of the story," Harger says. "It gives these characters a different perspective."
The theatre is staging Christie's original adaptation, but because the locale has changed, there will be no British accents.
The story begins when 10 guests arrive on an isolated island, each with an invitation tailored to their personal circumstances. They are met by a maid and butler, who are married. They're informed the party hosts have not yet arrived.
Skeletons start emerging from closets as the plot unfolds.
"Everyone in this group has a secret or has been accused of something," Harger says. "Any one of them could be capable of murder."
Harger looks at the story as a precursor to the "Survivor" reality television series.
"Here you have all of these strangers on an island, and one-by-one they're voted off or, in this case, killed off," he explains. "You'll see alliances form as they try to survive, and it'll come down to one person in the end."
And though her character of the judge is under suspicion, Nixon has found other challenges in playing this character as a woman.
"There was a lot of condensation and misogyny written into this character and the dialogue," she says. "But I left some of that in because the judge is aristocratic, and there's an eloquence about her."
B.J. Taylor plays Capt. Philip Lombard just as Christie intended, macho and flirtatious with the femme fatale Vera, played by Paige Skidmore.
"He's wisecracking and flirty with women, yet he has developed a relationship with Vera," Taylor says, "and he's protective of her when she's upset or scared."
Taylor also praises Harger for adding more female characters.
"It's great to see this story driven by strong female characters," he says. "It's refreshing, and the story is richer, and I believe we need to see more of this in the future."
Even Skidmore's seemingly helpless Vera proves to be a strong character. She's the pretty one men rush to help.
"But she's more complex than when I first read her character on paper," Skidmore says. "I think she knows where she stands in everyday life, and she's aware of her strength."
So, is Vera the killer? Or is it the judge? Or Lombard?
"Well, all I have to say is that if people have seen this play or the movie, it's still going to be a surprise because our ending is different," Harger says. "It can be anyone."
'And Then There Were None'
An Ascension Community Theatre production
WHEN: Sept. 27-30 and Oct. 4-7. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Ascension Community Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales
TICKETS/INFO: $15-$20; (225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org