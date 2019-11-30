It wouldn't be the Christmas season without Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
TBR continues its annual tradition with the staging of the holiday classic beginning Dec. 6 and running through Dec. 15.
Tony Medline stars as Ebenezer Scrooge and Calvin Carline as Tiny Tim in the show, which will bring familiar and new performers to the stage. Jason Breaux is directing.
"A Christmas Carol," published in 1843, tells the story of Scrooge, a mean-spirited elderly miser, who is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, played by Mike Sager, his former business partner. Through visits with the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Marley tries to warn Scrooge of what will happen if he doesn't change his ways. Following their visits, Scrooge becomes a kinder, gentler man.
Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.
The show will run Fridays through Sundays through Dec. 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. An additional matinee is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and an ASL interpreted performance will be on Dec. 15.
Tickets are $25 and $20 for students and groups of 10 or more at (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.