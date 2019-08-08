Baton Rouge native Kelvin Washington has been named Director of University Bands at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Though the Howard University Department of Music has not yet issued an official release announcing Washington's new position, Washington announced it Aug. 4 on his Facebook page.
According to his Howard bio, Washington has served as the school's Associate Director of University Bands since 1995. He also is the conductor of the University Concert Band, which has toured the midwestern and southern regions of the country. It also performed for the Black Music Caucus now known as NAASPAM.
In his new position, Washington also will head Howard's "Showtime Marching Band."
Washington served six years as the Director of Bands at the University Arkansas, Pine Bluff before going to Howard. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern University, where he was a member of the Human Jukebox Marching Band.
He also has been band director at high school bands in Louisiana and Michigan and has served as clinician and adjudicator for a number of public school systems nationwide.
Washington replaces retiring fellow Southern University alumnus John E. Newson, who had been director since 1993.