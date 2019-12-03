Elsa and Anna will be there when Playmakers of Baton Rouge opens Disney's "Frozen Jr." on Friday, Dec. 6, in the Reilly Theatre at LSU.
The 2018 musical, based on Disney's 2013 hit animated feature, takes the stage just in time to coincide with the release of Disney's "Frozen II" in movie theaters.
The play, written by Jennifer Lee, brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage.
The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
"Frozen Jr." is a story of true love and acceptance between sisters and expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood.
Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 7; 2 p.m. Dec. 8; 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.
Tickets are $15 by calling (225) 578-6996 or visiting playmakersbr.org. All seating is reserved.