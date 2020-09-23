As Kids’ Orchestra enters its 10th anniversary year, the nonprofit organization is committed to supporting the East Baton Rouge Parish community through accessible music education.
To help keep music alive for local elementary-age children, Kids' Orchestra will be 100% online for this school year, providing students with a safe and fun virtual learning environment through its signature virtual learning program, KO@Home, according to a new release.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Kids' Orchestra pivoted from its traditional site-based after-school program to KO@Home in early spring and will continue to provide a virtual experience for students with expanded course offerings for the 2020-21 program year.
Starting this fall, KO@Home will include:
- Prerecorded music lessons that are open to students in kindergarten and above.
- Live virtual group lessons that are open to students kindergarten and above.
- Live virtual private music lessons that are open to students in second grade and above.
- Free learning resources, including instrument care guides, virtual social-emotional learning, Music for All Videos and lagniappe music resources.
“We are committed to keeping our mission alive despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. Through KO@Home, we are working to keep youth and families connected to musical enrichment and engaging musical opportunities outside of the school day to build a community of creative, confident and socially engaged students through music education," education director Sam Trevathan said. "KO@Home will keep families connected to a community of artists and teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish that are excited to explore, create, and perform with young people.”
Each KO@Home course differs in size, cost and availability across grade levels. All enrolled students will receive a Kids' Orchestra T-shirt and access to online performance opportunities.
Families across East Baton Rouge Parish and the community are invited to apply online. Classes begin Sept. 28.
“Who would have guessed that our 10th year would include a full-on virtual program?" director Jody Hanet said. "I think it just magnifies our adaptability. We pivot and accommodate to ensure the students of our community continue to receive the benefits of participating in Kids' Orchestra. Parents can have peace of mind that their kids are receiving high quality music lessons in the comfort of their homes without having to worry about exposure to COVID-19. What a great way to kick off our 10th anniversary.”
For more information about KO@Home, visit kidsorchestra.org/koathome.