Sweet Cecilia will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Cité des Arts' Robert D. Sidman Theatre, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at citedesarts.org or by calling (337) 291-1122.
The all-female, award-winning band is a family trio from Cecilia. Its music is deeply rooted in country, rock, folk and Cajun influences.
Sweet Cecilia was created in 2012, however, sisters Laura Huval and Maegan Berard and their first cousin, Callie Guidry, have been singing and making music together since childhood. The group's music is fresh and modern, while holding on to its musical roots and traditions.