The Elizabethan Gallery will sponsor "Winter Warm Up, an Open House and Art Show" from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14.
The event is free and open to the public at the gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway.
Those attending will be able to meet many of the gallery’s local artists, including Carol Hallock, Heather Ricard, Andrea Phillips, Barbara Fornias, Keith Douglas, Cathy Smart, Sharon Richard, Mickey Asche, Nancy Smitherman and Joy McDonald.
For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or visit elizabethangallery.com.