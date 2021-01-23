Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's "A Virtual Cinderella" to stream online from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21.
The performance was filmed live in 2018 at the River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts. For $45, you can receive a link to it, and watch it throughout the viewing period.
All the fun of "Cinderella" is there with a cast of bumbling stepsisters, a difficult stepmother, a host of fairies and a young girl who overcomes all to marry her true love.
Guest artists Erin Arndofer, of Ballet Des Moines, and Yosvani Ramos, of the Colorado Ballet, star as Cinderella and her prince.
To further enhance the experience, a “Magic Slipper” can be purchased and decorated to look just like Cinderella’s. Magic Slippers can be picked up at the company's office, 10745 Linkwood Court, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To purchase the $45 video link and $10 magic slipper craft, visit batonrougeballet.org/a-virtual-cinderella.