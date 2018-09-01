The Golden Band from Tigerland begins its slow march on to the field. Pause. Those first four notes ring out, sending chills down the spines of LSU fans everywhere. Now, it's officially football season.
No song is more associated with LSU than what most fans simply know as "Pregame."
And while that title is technically correct, the composition is actually a combination of two songs. And it gets played at three key points at home games — on Victory Hill before entering Tiger Stadium, at the start of the pregame show on the field and at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Here are five things you might not know about Tiger fans' favorite tune:
1. LSU's "Pregame" is a combination of a slow rendition of the chorus from the jazz standard "Tiger Rag" which transitions into the much faster "Touchdown for LSU."
2. "Tiger Rag" was written by New Orleans trumpeter and band leader Nick LaRocca, whose group, the Original Dixieland Jass Band, made the first recording of the song on Aug. 17, 1917, in New York.
3. Gov. Huey Long and Castro Carazo teamed up in 1935 to write "Touchdown for LSU." This collaboration began in 1934 when Long visited the Blue Room in New Orleans' Roosevelt Hotel, where Carazo was leading the hotel's jazz band orchestra. Long sent a bodyguard to bring Carazo to his table, where the governor reportedly told him: "You are now the band leader at LSU, come with me, we're returning to LSU."
4. The Costa Rican-born Carazo and Long not only collaborated on "Touchdown for LSU" but also "Darling of LSU," "The LSU Cadets March" and Long's campaign song, "Every Man a King."
5. William F. Swor, who served as band director from 1964 to 1976, is credited with the "Pregame/Touchdown for LSU" arrangement, which made its debut in 1964.
So now are ready for Sunday night's kickoff against Miami in Dallas? Then sing along:
Touchdown for LSU
Tigers! Tigers! They’ve come to town,
They fight! They fight! Call a first down.
Just look them over, and how they can go,
Smashing the line with runs and passes
high and low.
Touchdown! Touchdown! It’s Tigers’ score.
Give them hell and a little bit more.
Come on you Tigers, Fight them, you Tigers,
Touchdown for LSU.
Rah! U. Rah!
Sources: LSUSports.net, LSU Libraries Special Collections at lib.lsu.edu/special, louisianamusichalloffame.org, redhotjazz.com and The Advocate archives.