The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra announced today that the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation Great Performers in Concert series on Feb. 12 has been rescheduled for Sept. 15.
All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.
The concert, featuring Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, will be performed in the Raising Cane's River Center Theater for the Performing Arts.
The symphony previously had to move its Jan. 27 concert from the theater to First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge after a combination of COVID and supply chain issues pushed back the theater's opening another month. The Feb. 12 Pennington Foundation concert also had been scheduled for the River Center Theater.
Tickets are $37-$175. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.