A series of free spoken word workshops reflecting on the themes of criminal justice, incarceration and the modern prison system are being held in Lafayette.
The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum is partnering with the Harambee Event Center and the Lafayette Public Library to present the workshops.
Artist and poet Alex “PoeticSoul” Johnson will host the series as preparation for a performance in conjunction with the museum's exhibit, "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick."
The workshop schedule is:
- Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m., Harambee Event Center, 211 E. Willow St., Lafayette.
- March 13, 6:30 p.m., Harambee Event Center.
- March 23, 10:30 a.m., Lafayette Public Library-South, 6101 Johnston St.
- March 27, 6:30 p.m., Harambee Event Center.
- April 3, 6:30 p.m., Harambee Event Center.
Johnson's performances will be at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Hilliard Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd.; 7 p.m. April 20 at the Harambee Event Center; and 6 p.m. April 23 at the Lafayette Public Library South.
For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hillliardmuseum.org.