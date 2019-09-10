The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a new exhibition, "EKLEKTIKOS," at the Firehouse Gallery through Sept. 27.
The exhibit features selected works from Studio 9170, a local artist co-op.
“Studio 9170 is a diverse group of artists who share studio space,” said Jane Chapman, the studio's owner. “We encourage each other with ideas and discover new art techniques (together).”
Chapman opened Studio 9170 in 2012, where she also works as a professional artist. Several of Chapman’s pieces can be seen at the exhibit, along with works by Tonni McCollister, Gail Lloyd, Joe Wood, Monica Wood, Kay R. Wallace, Nancy Smitherman, Debbie Shirley, Dana Mosby, Keith Morris, Betty Efferson, Suzanne Cambre and Mark Boudreaux.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free. For more information, visit artsbr.org.