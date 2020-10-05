Just is time for Halloween, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will perform "Midnight Magic."
Performed on stage and shared online, the show will be released Oct. 21. The link is now open to purchase a viewing of it.
The recorded program will include the Willis dance from "Giselle" and the midnight fairies and ballroom scene from "Cinderella," along with brighter works to lighten the mood.
Joining the company for this performance will be dancers from the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet, whose summer tour of libraries and community centers was canceled, along with guest artists Ethan Kimbrell, Andrea Marcelletti and Emelia Perkins, all from the Sarasota Ballet, which canceled its fall season.
Cost for the video link is $25, and it will be available for viewing from Oct. 21 to Nov. 18. For more information, visit batonrougeballet.org/midnightmagic.