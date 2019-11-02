The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host "Music from the Masters of Operetta," a recital featuring light opera performed by vocalists and instrumentalist at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Woman’s Clubhouse, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd.
The program will be preceded by coffee at 9:45 a.m.
The recital will highlight works by Rudolf Friml, Victor Herbert and Sigmund Romberg.
The Bayou Brass Quintet and various singers will perform such favorites as "Indian Love Call," "Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life," "Gypsy Love Call," "Romany Life," "Stouthearted Men" and "Italian Street Song."
Admission is free. For more information, visit brmusicclub.com.