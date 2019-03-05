Putnam County's six best spellers will battle it out on Theatre Baton Rouge's stage beginning March 8.
The middle schoolers are competing in the PG-13 rated "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, " William Finn's Tony Award-winning musical about youngsters vying for the title of champion speller.
It's between the words where you'll find out about each contestant, their quirks, insecurities and family problems. Middle school is an awkward age, and each of these students is navigating it in his or her own way.
And the spelling bee is how they can rise above the rest, including some spellers from the local community.
"We're going to have guest spellers each night," said director Lily McGill. "It's funny, because we've been rehearsing with some community spellers, and a lot of them are eliminated on the first word."
But that's not the case for Chip Tolentino, last year's champion, who is played by Austin Ventura. Chip is good at everything, whether it's being a Boy Scout or a Little League star athlete.
"And he's obnoxious," Ventura said. "He just knows that he's going to win."
But when he steps to the microphone, Chip is waylaid by a major distraction, and it's not his competitors, who include William Morris Barfee and his "magic foot."
William, played by Taylor Luke, constantly reminds the judges that his last name is pronounced "Barfay." He raises his foot to spell out invisible words in cursive as he belts out each letter into the microphone.
And he has a crush-at-first-sight on spelling bee newcomer Olive Ostrovsky, played by Kaitlin Richard. Olive suffers from absentee parent syndrome: Her mom is in an ashram in India, and her dad is working late.
So Olive compensated by making friends with her dictionary at a young age. But she's not the only kid with parent problems.
Instead of a stage mom, Logainne Schwartzandgrubeniere, played by Emily Muller, has two overbearing gay fathers who push her to win at any cost.
Then there's overachiever Marcy Park, played by Rebecca Smith, a transfer from Virginia who speaks several languages. She's also a champion rugby and hockey player, piano virtuoso and sleeps only three hours a night.
And rounding out the competition is home-schooler Leif Coneybear, played by Thomas Luke, whose parents are former hippies. He spells words while in a trance.
And they're all guided by moderator Rona Lisa Peretti, played by Kaitlyn Stockwell, whose eccentricities are as quirky as those of the students.
She's the county's No. 1 realtor, but she pines for the days when she was Putnam County's champion speller.
This is Rona's domain, and she revels in it while watching the students spell their way through a series of — potentially made-up — words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life unaffirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee'
A Theatre Baton Rouge production, rated PG-13
WHEN: March 8, 10, 14-17, 21-24. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. An additional matinee is March 16.
WHERE: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.
TICKETS/INFO: $30; $19, students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org