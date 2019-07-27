Theatre Baton Rouge’s Board of Governors honored its many volunteers at the “Shooting for the Stars” Beaux Arts Ball on July 27.
The awards were presented in numerous categories, including acting, technical support and front-of-house volunteers.
And the winners are:
- Outstanding Actor in a Play: Scott Walsh as Peter Shaw in "Silent Sky"
- Outstanding Actress in a Play: Jennifer Johnson as Dr. Katherine Brandt in "33 Variations"
- Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Taylor Luke as William Barfee in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Kaitlin Richard as Olive Ostrovsky in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Tyler Grezaffi as Orin Scrivello in "Little Shop of Horrors"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Brandy Johnson as Medda Larkin in Disney’s "Newsies"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Austin Ventura as Billy Bibbit in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Victoria Hill as Annie in "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play"
- Outstanding Newcomer: Ren Price
- Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Bill Prochaska
- Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Cappie Slocum
- Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Brandon Guillory
- Outstanding Young Actor: Thomas Prochaska
- Outstanding Young Actress: Makaylee Secrest
- Most Valuable Crew: Natalie Overall
- Most Unexpected Performance: Male — David Hanks as Beebe/Irish Assassin in "The Explorers Club"
- Most Unexpected Performance: Female — Megan Collins as Morris Delancey in Disney’s "Newsies"
- President’s Award: Mike Sager