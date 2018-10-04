Locally produced sketch comedy "Laugh Now Laugh Later" starts its seventh season on Oct. 5.
The series from Maddgame Entertainment will air at 10:30 p.m. on WBTR, Channel 41 (cable Channel 19) and continues in that time slot for 13 weeks.
The show's regular sketches will return, along with new material by new writers and directors.
"We've scaled back our cast to 10 actors," says Terrance Sanders, the show's creator and producer. "And we've added some new cast members to that 10. Some of those cast members not only act but edit and direct."
Which is a new twist for Turner, who directed all the sketches in the past.
"Different directors give the sketches new voices," he says. "And it also gives me a chance to get back in front of the camera. Sometimes I'm directing, and sometimes I'm acting, and having a chance to act again has been fun."
For those unfamiliar with the show, think of a prerecorded "Saturday Night Live" or hark back to "In Living Color." "Laugh Now Laugh Later" follows the sketch format of these shows.
Turner stages the show with a cast of actors and stand-up comics, many of whom also write for the show. Actor Will Merrill ties the sketches together through his narration.
Keyaira Augustus is one of the cast members who also directs. She started sharing her ideas with Turner last season, and he invited her to join the cast.
"When I'm acting, I'm immersed in one character," she says. "But when I direct, I have to become all the characters. That's the biggest difference for me."
Augustus' directorial debut will be seen in the sketch, "One Night Stand," in the season premiere. Comedy ensues when one person is discovered to be way too clingy the next morning.
Returning sketches will include "Jay the Barber," "Man on the Street" and the popular "Ratchet Ronnie," who owns the world's greatest bar. Well, it's great in Ronnie's eyes, anyway.
"It'll be a balance between the old and the new, and we're giving our regular characters a new look," Turner says. "We wanted to make sure they stand out, so they've been revamped."
The show is filmed at locations throughout the city, including UpStage Theatre's Black Box Theatre at 1713 Wooddale Blvd., The Station and several nightclubs.
For viewers who want to laugh a little longer, Maddgame Entertainment is offering a video stream of the show on its website, maddgameent.com.