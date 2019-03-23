Tickets are on sale for a performance by Evidence, A Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, the dance company focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word.
Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African-American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms.
His choreography also is in high demand. He has done pieces for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d’Afrique Noire, Ko-Thi Dance Company and Philadanco.
"I hope that when people see the work, their spirits are lifted," Brown said. "I am interested in sharing perspectives through modern dance, theater and kinetic storytelling. I want my work to be evidence of these perspectives."
Tickets are $25-$45. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.