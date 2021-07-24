- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will have open community auditions for dancers ages 13 and older with at least two years of pointe training, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. The audition fee is $10. This year, company dancers will perform in two in-person productions, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou" Dec. 18-19, and "Rapunzel" March 26-27. Dancers are asked to wear a black leotard, pink tights and bring pointe shoes for the audition. For an auditions form, visit batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/.
- The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre also has scheduled children's auditions for "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Audition fee is $10. All boys and girls ages 8 and older can audition with roles available for all levels of dance ability. Dancers are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their age group’s start time. Audition times are noon to 12:45 p.m. for boys ages 8 and older; 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for girls age 8; 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. for girls age 9; 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. for girls age 10; 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. girls ages 11-12. Dancers must be 8 years old by Dec. 31. For more information, visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions/.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., continues its free salon series, "Meet Meat" with The Social Boot Network (Baton Rouge) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. This is an in-person program, which also will be streaming on Yes We Cannibal's Twitch channel. The program, “An Introduction to The Social Boot Network,” features Ugonna “UGO” V. Njoku, Mia Upshaw and a handful of other artists and innovators. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Ascension Community Theatre's production of "9 to 5 the Musical," opening Thursday, Sept. 16, at the theater, 823 Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Tickets are $20-$30 by visiting actgonzales.org.
- The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, is showing four exhibits: Stephanie Patton's "Us" in the Main Gallery; "Fantasy II In Exile" by Emile Mausner and Hilma af Clog in the Side Gallery; Terry Palmer's "Coyote Deconstructed" in the ACA Reaux Family Vault; and the Louisiana Women Artists' Exhibition's "Women Helping Women" Silent Auction, which runs through Monday, Aug. 16. All funds raised will benefit Faith House of Acadiana. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
