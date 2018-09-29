Brian Floca once painted billboards. Probably good training for what's now his day job.
Floca is an award-winning author and illustrator of children's books. And he'll be sharing the story behind his stories, such as the 2014 Caldecott Medal winner "Locomotive," in two programs scheduled at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Floca will speak as part of the library's Author-Illustrator Program, the 41st such program presented by the library.
The first event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, is free and open to the public. Afterwards, a book-signing and reception will be held. Only books purchased at the program are eligible for signing. There also will be pre-autographed book plates given away while supplies last.
Teachers, librarians, writers, artists and children’s literature enthusiasts are invited back to the library at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, for a special workshop, where Floca will present a more in-depth look at his process.
Registration is $25; $10 for students with a valid school ID, for this program, which includes a continental breakfast and other light refreshments. Only books purchased at this program are eligible for signing. Doors open at 8 a.m. To register, call (225) 231-3760 or visit ebrpl.com or register at the door.
In addition to "Locomotive," Floca is the author of "Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11," "Lightship" and "The Racecar Alphabet." Floca's books have received four Robert F. Sibert Honor awards for distinguished informational books, a silver medal from the Society of Illustrators and have twice been selected for the New York Times' annual 10 Best Illustrated Books list.
Floca was born and raised in Temple, Texas, and now lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.