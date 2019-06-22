Will they or won't they?
Kris Cangelosi asked this question when choreographing the dance between Le'Brian Patrick and Natalie Baily Smith to Samuel Barber's "Adagio for Strings."
"They were two people who were once in love, and they're looking and longing for each other," Cangelosi said. "They come together, but they must decide whether they're going to stay together or be alone. That's the big question in the dance."
She's choreographed other dances to the composition for her company, the Cangelosi Dance Project, but this time it's serving as an anchor for her variety show, "Big Hits." The show is a one-night-only performance on Thursday, June 27, featuring community personalities in the Mid-City Ballroom.
But not everyone will be dancing. The night's featured guest will be David St. Romain, singing "Please" from his first album. St. Romain made the finals in the nationally televised "Nashville Star" in 2007 and has since been performing shows nationwide.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Cangelosi's choreography is as intense as the music, filling the dance floor with a mixture of emotion and uncertainty.
Joining Patrick and Smith on the program will be WBRZ anchor Brittany Weiss in "All That Jazz," from the musical "Chicago." She'll dance with the Cangelosi Dance Project's Leadership Performance group in that number.
The song is known as much for its choreography by Bob Fosse as its music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb. The Leadership Performance group also will perform Fosse choreography to "Chicago's" "Razzle Dazzle" and "Hey Big Spender" from the musical "Sweet Charity."
The company's advanced group will be dancing to a series of movie hits, Cangelosi added.
'Big Hits'
Cangelosi Dance Project's summer production
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Doors open at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Mid-City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
TICKETS/INFO: $25-$40. Email kcangelosi1@cox.net