The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony in its next BASF Orchestral Series performance at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St.
The concert also will feature LSU cellist Dennis Parker in William Walton's "Cello Concerto." Gioachino Rossini's "Overture to The Barber of Seville" also is on the bill.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
Episcopal High School will present the classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors" at the campus VPAC stage at 7 p.m. April 2, 3, 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale at episcopalbr.org/episcopal-blog/little-shop-of-horrors.
While the original story doesn’t have a prominent dance component, the Episcopal version does. The audience will also be involved in the performance.
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen, is opening "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad" on April 6. The show runs through May 25.
Photographer Jeanine Michna-Bales spent more than a decade meticulously researching the way slaves escaped to freedom. The path Michna-Bales documented encompasses roughly 2,000 miles of actual sites, cities and places that freedom-seekers passed in a series of photographs.
For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Michael Blaney, will present "George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue plus Student Soloists" at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in Angelle Hall Auditorium on the UL campus in Lafayette.
Susanna Garcia will be featured as piano soloist for "Rhapsody in Blue." UL student soloists include Madelin Trcalek performing the Demersseman Concerto "Italien for Flute and Orchestra"; Jordan Price performing the Strauss "Horn Concerto No. 1," and Noah Ferrell performing the Weber "Clarinet Concerto No. 1."
Admission is free. For more information, call (337) 482-6012.
The Abbey Players Theater brings to the stage "A Southern Belle Primer: Why Princess Margaret Could Never be a Kappa Kappa Gamma", at 7 p.m. April 5 and April 12, and at 6 p.m. for a dinner show on April 6 and April 13. Sunday matinees on April 7 and April 14 are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at abbeyplayers.com or by calling (337) 893-2442.
These southern ladies will take the audience on a lighthearted and humorous journey through Natchez, Mississippi, and Ten Oaks Plantation, offering enlightenment on the differences of the Old South versus the New South.
On Saturday, April 6, L’Opera de Lafayette et Lagniappe will host one of Mozart’s tragicomedies, "Cosi Fan Tutte," or, in other words, “All women deceive men.” The free performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Asbury United Methodists Church, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette.
"Così Fan Tutte" starts with a simple bet that puts love to the test with two young men, Ferrando and Guglielmo, bragging about the virtues of their fiancées, sisters Fiordiligi and Dorabella. The cynical Don Alfonso rouses two friends into making a backstabbing wage — testing that women’s faithfulness won’t withstand a day of the men’s absence. The suitors accept the bet but disguise themselves to woo each other’s brides-to-be. Its outcome will either defend the virtue of the two sisters they each love, or expose that “all women deceive men.”
L’Opera de Lafayette will accept donations at the performance. To learn more, visit bit.ly/LOperaDeLafayette or email Dawn Boudreaux at dawn@allegrollc.com.