Baton Rouge Gallery's auction fundraiser, KINETICS, opens for bids on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with the auction closing on Nov. 19 with a livestreamed event to declare the winners.
The Nov. 19 event will be held online from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's free, but registration is required to bid. Register at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
Opening bids on more than 30 pieces of art begin at $100.
Presented by Hancock Whitney, KINETICS is the gallery's only fundraiser, with proceeds used to keep the gallery open with free admission and to keep programming at low cost.
Artists whose works will be up for bids are Judi Betts, Anne Boudreau, Justin Tyler Bryant, Christopher Brumfield, Mary Ann Caffery, Rob Carpenter, Anita Cooke, Paulo Dufour, Mary Lee Eggart, Malaika Favorite, Leslie Friedman, Rosemary Goodell, Libby Johnson, April Hammock, Randell Henry, Theresa Herrera, David Horton, Michael w Howes, Amy James, Brad Jensen, Heather Ryan Kelley, Kelli Scott Kelley, Leslie Koptcho, Phyllis Lear, Kathleen Lemoine, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Marcus McAllister, Matt Morris, Kelly A. Mueller, Nonney Oddlokken, Jacqueline Dee Parker, Mary Jane Parker, Katherine Scherer, Steve Schmidt, Michaelene Walsh.
You can see the pieces at Baton Rouge Gallery from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 18.
For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.