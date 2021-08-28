"Coney Island: Visions of an American Dreamland" opens Sept. 1 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The exhibition shows how Coney Island's attractions have become a touchstone for American culture and recreation. Hours for the show, which runs through Oct. 21, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. In conjunction with the exhibit, Louisiana State Museum historian Karen Leathem will present the program, "Immense Processions and Freaks of Fancy: A Brief History of Mardi Gras," at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianasoldstatecapitol.org.
Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's Summer Soiree, which kicks off the 2021-22 season with a night of dinner theater on Sept. 9 in the ballroom at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave. The company will perform the one-act opera, "Lucrezia," a saucy comedy with adult content. Cocktails will be served starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the performance and dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the performance only, $100 for standard seating, $125 for premium seating. Visit operalouisiane.com/summersoiree.
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's Lamar Family Chamber Series featuring pianist Willis Delony at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. For tickets, call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $7. Call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., will host a musical performance by Fake Last Name as part of its Meat Meet series at 4 p.m. Sept. 5. Admission is free. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
Tickets are on sale for The Spotlight Theatre Players' production of "Charlotte's Web," opening Sept. 10 at The Serenity Event Center, 33135 La. 16, Denham Springs. Advance tickets are $20 at stpds.com; $25 at the door.
The exhibits, "Jacob Todd Broussard & Emile Mausner: Fantasy II in Exile" runs through Nov. 13, and "Stephanie Patton: Comfort Zone 1993-2021" runs through Sept. 11 at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.