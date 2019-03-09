Work by artist members Christopher Scott Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliotsmith and Tom Richard is being featured throughout March at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
The BREC facility will host its monthly "Articulate Artists Talk" at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, and an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 13.
Memory has always played a significant role in Brumfield’s work. Some of the work in his exhibit features abstracted organic pieces made of clay and glass that Brumfield characterizes as “memory nests.” Other work includes installations and photography centered around tchotchkes, specifically ceramic gnomes.
Elliottsmith was trained as a printmaker and painter, and employs both techniques in her work as a photographer. Whether shooting on location or in the studio, she invents scenes, combining multiple images to compel the viewer to suspend reality and investigate the imagery.
A multimedia artist, Dean's collages and sculptural assemblages are inspired by the two of his strongest influences: diamonds and the 12-inch vinyl record, the LP.
In recent paintings and drawings, Richard has been using subjects such as toys — cowboy and Indian figures, superhero dolls, army men — Peeps, green M&M’s, rubber ducks and king cake babies with images of chaos theory diagrams, bomb explosions, lightning fields and organizational theory diagrams.
Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.