UpStage Theatre is bringing Wenna Clay-Daye to the stage for the first time.
Albert Coward Jr.'s comedy, "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," has never been performed before, and the California resident will be coming to Baton Rouge for the Aug. 11 opening.
And there will be Clay-Daye, the Queen Mother of Greater Faith Church who is ready to fight anyone — the wayward woman in 4-inch heels or her own family — to keep that status.
"Albert was our emerging playwright in 2010 for his play, 'Head Trip,'" says Ava Brewster Turner, UpStage's artistic director, "and we asked if we could premiere this one for our summer comedy."
Michelle Dunbar is tackling the role of the Queen Mother.
"The Queen Mother's husband was the pastor, but he died," Turner says. "Her sister's husband is also a pastor, but he didn't work out. Now the Queen Mother is trying to get her daughter, Rhea, to marry a pastor so she can maintain her status."
The only problem is Rhea, played by Cinnamon Hankton, isn't interested in being a pastor's wife. She works with the church's ministry that helps the underserved, as does church janitor Langforth, played by Leroy Smith.
"Leroy is interested in Rhea, but he knows her mother doesn't think he's good enough for her," Smith says. "I was attracted to this part because of its forbidden love. In this case, the forbidden love is because of heritage. My character is a nobody to the family of the girl I care about."
But Leroy isn't the only person being shoved aside by the Queen Mother. Thelona Griffin, played by Jeania Jackson, is having problems fitting into the church, too.
Thelona doesn't have the best of reputations. She's a single mom who has a risque taste in fashion.
"They think Thelona is after the pastor," Turner says.
They, in this case, is the Queen Mother and her younger sister, Della, played by Crystal Jefferson. Della is unquestionably supportive of her older sister.
"But what Della doesn't realize is that the Queen Mother is manipulating her, too," Jefferson says.
And the sisters learn that before the Queen Mother's husband died, Thelona visited with him in his office. Thelona will explain that she was seeking spiritual guidance, which will only generate scoffs.
Queen Mother just won't have this kind of person in her church.
"She's a fun character to play because she's so opposite of who I am," Dunbar says. "She's all about appearances and images and high society. But she's also cunning and manipulative."
Dunbar tried to channel actresses who have played parts that personify the Queen Mother. Della Reese was one, Jasmine Guy another.
"There are so many people out there that could be this person, but they would never see themselves in a character," Dunbar says. "Still, it's different when you're watching someone act in a film and watching the character being played out live in front of you. You can feel the emotion."
And the Queen Mother is filled with raging emotion as she tries to bulldoze her way into everyone's lives, including her son Wycliff, played by Antoine Pearce. Wycliff suffers a breakdown that sends him to a mental ward.
"So even Wycliff can't be the pastor," Turner says. "There are so many things going on in this story, but in the end, the audience learns that there are really no righteous saints in church, that everyone has sinned and fallen short of God's glory."
Even the Queen Mother.
'The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith'
UpStage Theatre's 2018 summer comedy
WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 11; 3 p.m. Aug. 12 and Aug. 19
WHERE: UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall Entrance 1, 9401 Cortana Place
TICKETS/INFO: $21. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz