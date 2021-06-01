Live performances of the LSU Jazz faculty's Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz are set for 7:30 p.m. June 3-4 in the LSU Tiger Band Hall, Aster Street.
These concerts will feature the Hot Summer Nights Quintet, featuring Brian Shaw on trumpet, Doug Stone on saxophone, Willis Delony on piano, John Bishop on guitar, Bill Grimes on bass and Stanton Moore on drums.
Limited in-person attendance is available for free, subject to capacity restrictions and other LSU health and safety guidelines. Requesting a ticket through Eventbrite is required. Walk-ups will be turned away. Masks must be worn by audience members at all times while inside the Tiger Band Hall.
For free tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/hot-summer-nights-cool-jazz-2021-tickets-154726478061?utm_source=LSU+College+of+Music+%26+Dramatic+Arts