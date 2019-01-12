The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has announced its "Creative Conversations" programming series for the spring semester.
These weekly programs begin at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and are complementary to the current season of exhibitions. They provide a cross-disciplinary approach to learning. Admission is free.
This series brings in artists, curators, scholars and performers, and provides a space where the community can come together to learn from experts but more importantly to talk with one another.
The programs are:
- Jan. 23 — "Explosions and Explorations: Sound as a Means of Art"
- Jan. 30 — “Liebsfruhling: Three Animated Poems”
- Feb. 6 — Artist talk with Daniel Canogar
- Feb. 8 — Spring Exhibition Opening Reception
- Feb. 9 — Tour with Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick. This Saturday program begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 13 — Musician Dickie Landry: Solo
- Feb. 20 — Raise Our Voices: Community Spoken Word Workshop
- Feb. 20 — “Land Displace/Replace”: Public Art with Emily Stergar
- Feb. 23 — Play Day: Neon Nights. This Saturday program begins at 4 p.m.
- Feb. 27 — An Evening with B. Mike
- March 12 — Plein Air Painting Demonstration
- March 13 — Ernest Gaines and the Prison Industrial Complex
- March 14 — John Bartholomew Bienvenu Lecture. This Friday program begins at 7 p.m.
- March 20 — Flute and Piano Music of the mid-20th Century
- March 27 — Artist Talk with John Hathorn
- March 29 — Community Discussion: Incarceration
- April 3 — Celebration of Marthe Reed
- April 10 — Tattooed Walls
- April 17 — Raise Our Voices: Community Spoken Word Performance
For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.