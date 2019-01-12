The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, has announced its "Creative Conversations" programming series for the spring semester.

These weekly programs begin at 6 p.m. Wednesdays and are complementary to the current season of exhibitions. They provide a cross-disciplinary approach to learning. Admission is free.

This series brings in artists, curators, scholars and performers, and provides a space where the community can come together to learn from experts but more importantly to talk with one another.

The programs are:

  • Jan. 23 — "Explosions and Explorations: Sound as a Means of Art"
  • Jan. 30 — “Liebsfruhling: Three Animated Poems”
  • Feb. 6 — Artist talk with Daniel Canogar
  • Feb. 8 — Spring Exhibition Opening Reception
  • Feb. 9 — Tour with Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick. This Saturday program begins at 10:30 a.m.
  • Feb. 13 — Musician Dickie Landry: Solo
  • Feb. 20 — Raise Our Voices: Community Spoken Word Workshop
  • Feb. 20 — “Land Displace/Replace”: Public Art with Emily Stergar
  • Feb. 23 — Play Day: Neon Nights. This Saturday program begins at 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 27 — An Evening with B. Mike
  • March 12 — Plein Air Painting Demonstration
  • March 13 — Ernest Gaines and the Prison Industrial Complex
  • March 14 — John Bartholomew Bienvenu Lecture. This Friday program begins at 7 p.m.
  • March 20 — Flute and Piano Music of the mid-20th Century
  • March 27 — Artist Talk with John Hathorn
  • March 29 — Community Discussion: Incarceration
  • April 3 — Celebration of Marthe Reed
  • April 10 — Tattooed Walls
  • April 17 — Raise Our Voices: Community Spoken Word Performance

For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.

