New works by members of the Associated Women in the Arts will be on exhibit Aug. 15 when the Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway, opens its annual summer show and sale.
The show will open with a meet-the-artists reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme of this year’s show is “Sunlit Days and Sultry Nights.”
The exhibit features work from more than 30 artists in a variety of mediums highlighting Baton Rouge and other Southern landscapes, historic buildings and architecture.
Included artists are Virginia Donner, Kathy Daigle, Muriel Prejean, Kay Wallace, Claire Wilson, Pat Wattam, Kathy Stone, Patricia Ryan, Kay Lusk, Nancy Jo Poirrier, Louise Hansen, JoAnn Eiswirth, Marge Campane, Susan Thibodeaux, Amy Couvillion, Shirley Young, Donna Kilbourne, Lori Nunn, Sarah Fergus, Frances Durham, Terri Dakmak, Leslie Carver, Gail Lloyd, Stacey Rhoades, Tori Holeman, Kim Pierson and Nancy Stutes.
The show and reception are free and are being held in conjunction with other area businesses in the second annual, “A Mid City Summer Soiree.” Refreshments will be served. The show hangs until Sept. 26.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 924-6437 or email lizgalry@bellsouth.net.