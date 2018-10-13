- Theatre Baton Rouge will hold auditions for "A Christmas Carol" on Sunday, Oct. 14. Chorus auditions are at 1:15 p.m. and cold readings at 2 p.m. theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art will celebrate New Orleans sculptor Angela Gregory's birthday at this month's Third Thursday program at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, with a gallery talk from conservator Elise Grenier. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's "Daughters of the Mock." A dinner theater show will be held Sunday, Oct. 21, with a regular show on Oct. 31. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for Virginia Rep Theatre's production of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, and Theatreworks USA's "The Magic Schoolbus: Lost in the Solar System" at 2 p.m. Oct. 28, both at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge will hold auditions for "Elf the Musical Jr." for actors ages 8-17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, followed by callbacks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23, both in LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Room 135. playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's production of "Eugene Onegin," opening Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda.
- Tickets are on sale for Louisiana’s Old State Capitol's third annual Spirits of Louisiana Fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 25, with spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries. Tickets are $85 at louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library will host its 10th annual Community History Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a theme of "All Aboard the Country Express." There will be model trains, crafts, music, food and a photo booth. Free. (225) 658-1540 or ebrpl.com.
- The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts is calling for entries to its 2019 statewide art contest. "Cosmos" is the theme of the show's 10th anniversary. The show is open to all Louisiana high school juniors and seniors. Applications are at georgerodriguefoundation.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For tickets, call (337) 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
