Kelwood Contemporary Art will open the national juried show, "Finding Your Voice," with a reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 6.
"Finding Your Voice" features socially inspired work by 47 artists from throughout the country. Artist Jennifer Carwile, who opened the studio/gallery at 8202 Kelwood Ave., in 2015, developed the idea for the show with "the realization that we are living in a period where it seems like people are finding their voice, and yet there is no conversation."
"The dialogue between disparate voices is not happening," she says. "Art can provide an opening to the discourse by showing issues through a new perspective and telling stories through a voice you hadn’t yet heard. The intention with this show is to give voice to the full spectrum of stories and experience. Through a series of gallery talks and community discussions she hopes to start dialogues to promote understanding."
Identity, loss and politics are recurring themes in the show.
One example is New Orleans' Pippin Frisbie-Calder's "Marie of Land and Sea." Part of a series of portraits depicting the crisis of land loss in south Louisiana, the woodcut of Melissa Marie Martin shows quilted memories of her hometown, Chauvin.
Other local artists include Keith Douglas, Therese Knowles, Monica Santaella, David Hernandez and Jennifer Esnault, of Baton Rouge; Barriane Franks and Antoine Prince, of New Orleans; Elisa Gauthreaux, of Covington; and Taylor Overby, of Lafayette.
Gallery hours are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and by appointment. For more information, call (704) 526-8097.