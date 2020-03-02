The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has announced its music headliners for the fourth annual Ebb & Flow Festival set for April 4-5 in downtown Baton Rouge.
Making up this year's lineup will be Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Justin Garner and Parish County Line, all performing on the Crest Stage.
Dopsie performs zydeco with the conviction and authenticity of its rich heritage. He played in several bands in his early teens, but at age 21 was given his first rub board, a must for the authentic presentation of zydeco. Dopsie was then able to play the music that he loved, while dancing like the psychedelic stars of the time.
During the past few years, this funky and highly danceable music has broken out of its Southern Louisiana breeding ground to enjoy widespread popularity throughout the world. Dopsie will perform at 5:30 p.m. April 4.
Garner is a singer, songwriter and performer. Born in Plaquemine, he has cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.
Garner’s music has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday, and last year he performed at the 50th New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where he opened for Katy Perry, Leon Bridges and Logic.
Garner also took the stage at the 25th Essence Festival. He will perform at 3:30 p.m. April 4.
Parish County Line is a Baton Rouge-based country music band with a “true country” sound.
In 2017, the group signed its first Official Sponsorship with Bud Light. Its first EP also was released in the summer of 2017.
Since then, the group has won DIG Magazine's Greatest Local Band for two years in a row. Parish County Line will perform at 4:30 p.m. April 5.
Admission is free. For more information, visit ebbandflowbr.org.