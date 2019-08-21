Art was a frequent tool for Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The beloved civil rights activist and founder of the Baton Rouge African American Museum was a proud supporter of area artists and regularly collaborated with them in events or for pieces around the museum. Charles Barbier, a cherished local artist, painted the pillars of Interstate 10 near the museum with portraits of iconic black leaders.

"She was avidly into literature and loved artwork," says Jason Roberts, her son. "And she felt, a lot of times, that art was one of the means that people were able to express things from their culture that they couldn't actually put into words. The movement of a dancer or a painting could express far more emotion than words could ever do. I remember her teaching me that very early on.

"She worked with artists constantly because they were one of the few entities in Baton Rouge that she could really connect with on a fundamental level and help bring awareness to their pieces as well as use those pieces to convey a message of culture and history and, just, life."

Baton Rouge lost an icon on July 12, when Roberts-Joseph's body was discovered. She was 75. Four days later, police arrested one of her tenants on a count of first-degree murder in her death.

Over the past month, several artists and arts-focused events have paid tribute to Roberts-Joseph, from a large mural along Plank Road to a stirring poetry open mic tribute. We spoke with four artists about their tributes to Roberts-Joseph and how she left a mark, as a community organizer, a historian of African-American culture, a black woman and a mother.

Kristen Downing

Across three days, artist Kristen Downing painted a mural dedicated to Roberts-Joseph on the side of a blue brick building at Pawnee Street and Plank Road. The towering portrayal of Roberts-Joseph, dressed in purple — representing "royalty, power, creativity, wisdom, peace, pride and independence," Downing says — and holding flowers, was created as part of the Walls Project's ReactivateBR project along Plank Road.

Downing, a New Orleans native, owns KAWD Art Gallery on Government Street.

Roberts-Joseph "was a woman who loved her history, and I love how she not only wanted to share her knowledge with African Americans, but she knew that it was important that all know our history," Downing says. "She inspired me to speak and to let my voice be heard. Because of her, I knew that it was possible to open an art gallery."

Downing says to pay close attention to the mural's details and the hands, each holding a piece of white paper with words, like "Speak" and "Art Lives Forever."

The details show "that she will never be forgotten and her story will live on forever, and that's basically what 'Art Lives Forever' means to me," Downing says. "'Speak' is also included on the mural because Ms. Sadie will continue to speak through us, meaning her family, friends and everyday passersby. The location is perfect. Every time a car stops at that red light, people will be able to view and discuss who Ms. Sadie was as a person and what she meant to the city of Baton Rouge."

Jason Roberts

Roberts delivered this poignant remembrance, "The Kitchen Counter," earlier this month during an Eclectic Truth poetry open mic dedicated to his mother. The event also raised money for the African American Museum.

Poetry was Roberts-Joseph's favorite medium for art, her son says. She would frequently recite Langston Hughes' "Mother to Son" (frequently known as "Crystal Stair"), especially when Roberts was feeling discouraged.

"Everyone knew her as this public figure, this community activist," Roberts says. "What I wanted to express in my poem was the basic and underlying role she played as a mother.

"But I wanted to show how the family took premier position in her life and in raising us there in this house and the many things that took place at the kitchen counter — all of that was about family and about love and about her connection with her children. I wanted to share that with the world so they could see the other side of my mom."

'The Kitchen Counter' Every morning before school, I had breakfast at the kitchen counter. It’s an older house, built in the '50s she said, and the kitchen proved it. At one time we actually had a dining room with a nice table. But we rarely used it. For us, there was no better place than the kitchen counter. It was never anything fancy. A simple counter covered with laminate. It was white with speckles when it was a kid, then she chose a mustard yellow …which I never understood. This was where she fed her children. This was where she would nourish our souls. Countless conversations about life, history, family, religion, and love…along with some fried chicken. This is where those conversations were held. The kitchen counter was where our hearts met. The kitchen counter was also the seat of judgment. This was a staging ground for confrontation. When the call ended and I was summoned with: “Jason, come in here and sit down.” It was always at the kitchen counter. When I came through the back door and she was sitting at the kitchen counter, When she slowly rotated the “chair of inevitability” and presented you your “seat.” It was here…at this kitchen counter. This kitchen counter has seen this family through tough times and immeasurable joy. It was at this kitchen counter where a 5-6-year-old me fell off the stool with a fork in my hand and, somehow, jabbed it through my tongue. It was at this kitchen counter that she watched me finally get a magic card trick right. She sat me there each time she explained that a loved one had passed. She stood behind me as I sat there and opened my Howard University acceptance letter. This kitchen counter was also a study. It was where homework was completed, checked and discussed. And English grammar corrected. This kitchen counter was an office table where she sat to plan community programs, write to petition lawmakers, structure services for the underprivileged, and organize her political campaigns. The kitchen counter was a classroom where I learned about government and had social and political discussions…I was office assistant and sounding board. Time passed, and children go off to begin their lives…but there’s something special about this kitchen counter. It, somehow, always seems to draw you back. You see, at one point, my mother remarried and moved in with her new husband. My sister, now with a small family of her own, moved into mom’s house. Once again, this kitchen counter became the heart of our family. Years later, I began my little family. When we found out that we were expecting, I could think of no other place that I wanted to raise my children than this house. To sit at this kitchen counter. To experience this from the parental perspective. To live, nourish, laugh, cry, bond, and love…here…at this kitchen counter. When my mother would stop in to visit, invariably, we would find ourselves sitting at the kitchen counter. We’d have coffee…regardless of the time of day…and talk. Sometimes it was museum business…most times it was just a mother and her son….talking. She’d spend the morning asking about an African art piece or cultural tradition that she wanted to know more about. I’d grab a book from my library or pull up info on my laptop…because the phone screen was too small to read. And we’d sit…and talk…and laugh…and learn…together. Right here…at this kitchen counter. I awoke the morning after your murder. My family was out of town when news reached me and a hurricane stood between us for two days. I was alone…in this, the home that she purchased to raise her family…sitting at this kitchen counter. I made some coffee…I pulled out an extra cup……and I just sat there…crying…watching it grow cold in the cup. I prayed for that special knock…letting me know that you were here. I knew you wouldn’t come…I knew that I would never again feel your warmth at this kitchen counter… I did….but dammit I had to try.

H-D Art

This piece created by H-D Art, a collaboration between Stephanie Huye and Alaine DiBenedetto, is packed with details. The portrait was made using charcoal and pastels on paper, and they chose to emphasize Roberts-Joseph's confidence through her cultural dress and posture.

"Sadie Roberts-Joseph exemplifies the proud, independent, creative woman who 'did it her way' to make her dreams and visions become reality," DiBenedetto says.

"The photo I worked from appealed to me because the fabrics, jewelry and designs echo her heritage," DiBenedetto adds, "and that was very important to her and her mission of opening the Baton Rouge African American Museum."

The piece will be on display through September and October at La Divina Italian Cafe on Perkins Road.

Nikkolas Smith

California-based artist Nikkolas Smith's portrait of Roberts-Joseph has been one of the most frequently circulated tributes on social media. Smith posted his work — made in Adobe Photoshop, using a tablet and stylus — on July 14, and the portrait quickly made its way to Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

"When I heard the tragic story of Miss Sadie, I knew I had to dedicate my Sunday Sketch that week to her legacy," Smith says. It fits in with other pieces he's created depicting cultural figures like James Baldwin, former President Barack Obama, Leah Chase and Megan Rapinoe. Smith's "artivist" illustrations have been featured by Time, CNN, The New York Times and other publications.

"I just wanted to raise awareness about what (Roberts-Joseph) stood for, and create a portrait that is a reflection of her boldness, passion and commitment to the uplifting of the black community," Smith says.

Smith says he wanted to use whites, blues and yellows that invoke doves and birds of paradise, "to give a heavenly feel, and complement the warmth in her skin tones."

"Miss Sadie was an icon whose life and legacy was an inspiration that gives me hope and motivation to touch lives the way she did."